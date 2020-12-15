Nissan & Datsun December 2020 Discounts – redi-GO, Go, Magnite, Kicks

In order to attract more customers, Nissan and its sub-brand Datsun are offering some sweet year-end deals and discounts this December

Nissan and its subsidiary Datsun haven’t had much success in the Indian car market. The company is betting big on its new sub-4-metre SUV, the Magnite, which has managed to generate a lot of interest among buyers. Other than that, the Japanese brand is also offering some lucrative discounts on the rest of its current lineup, to attract more customers.

Here, we shall list all the deals and discounts available during December 2020 on Nissan and Datsun cars being sold in India, from the redi-Go hatchback to the Kicks SUV.

Datsun redi-GO

The most affordable car in the Nissan-Datsun line-up, the redi-GO, was updated a just a few months ago with a facelift. The little hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 9,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a year-end bonus of Rs. 11,000. A corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 for ‘Pillars of Society’, which includes but isn’t limited to medical professionals.

Datsun Go

Datsun Go is a no-frills commuter hatchback, with focus on affordability, fuel economy, and comfort. To attract customers, the car is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There is also a year-end bonus of Rs. 11,000 available on it.

Datsun Go Plus

The Datsun Go Plus MPV is essentially a stretched version of the Go hatchback, with an additional row of seats at the rear. The Go Plus is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Apart from that, there is also a year-end bonus of Rs. 11,000 available on it.

Model Cash Discounts Other Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Year-End Bonus + Corporate Discount) Datsun redi-Go Rs. 9,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 + Rs. 5,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 + 0 Datsun Go Plus Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 + 0 Nissan Magnite – Available at special (introductory) prices Nissan Kicks – Rs. 50,000 + 15,000 + 0

Nissan Magnite

Nissan’s latest entry into the Indian market, the Magnite, has been priced extremely attractively, undercutting all its competitors by a fair margin. The prices begin at just Rs. 4.99 lakh, which is more affordable than some hatchbacks, and go all the way up to Rs. 9.45 lakh. These are introductory prices though, only valid till the year ends.

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, along with a year-end bonus of Rs. 15,000. There is no cash or corporate discount available on it though.