Nissan & Datsun Cars To Undergo Another Price Hike Next Month

Nissan India has announced that the prices of its models, along with those of its sub-brand Datsun, will be increased from 1st April 2021

Due to the steadily rising costs of auto components, Nissan and Datsun have announced a price hike for their vehicles, effective starting next month. The manufacturer hasn’t declared the increased prices yet, but has stated that the hike will vary between different models and variants.

Nissan isn’t the only manufacturer preparing to hike the prices of its vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has also announced an increase of up to Rs. 34,000 on its lineup, effective starting next month. We expect more automakers to jump on this bandwagon soon, due to the steady increase in the cost of raw materials and components.

Earlier this year, in January, Nissan and Datsun had hiked the prices of their entire range. Just earlier this month, the price list of the Magnite SUV was revised, with the turbo-petrol models becoming more expensive by Rs. 30,000. We expect the upcoming increase to be quite substantial, and the updated price list will be revealed next month.

“There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan & Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan Magnite is currently the best-selling model in the Nissan-Datsun joint lineup. It was launched in the Indian market back in December 2020, and it is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, which generates a peak power and torque of 72 PS and 96 Nm, respectively.

The second one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol powerplant, which belts out 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT). A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard, while a CVT is available as an option on the turbo-petrol version. Its rivals in the Indian market include Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Renault Kiger, etc.