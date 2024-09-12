Nissan Confirms A Launch Event On October 4 – Magnite Facelift?

Although Nissan had showcased other models during a previous event and considering the X-Trail has already been launched, we believe it will be the Magnite Facelift

Even though it is not the best-selling vehicle in its segment, there are many reasons why the Magnite manages to sell in consistently decent numbers. Yes, it is affordable but, the Magnite is also preferred for its unique design. The subcompact SUV has an eye-catching profile, quite different from other SUVs in its class.

Based on the observations from the spy shots of the test mules, exterior changes to the facelift model are expected to be minimal with the overall silhouette to remain the same. This means it will include the lighting elements and front and rear bumpers. Some of the test mules were spotted with new alloy wheels.

Even though it is affordably priced, the Nissan Magnite does come with a long list of features to stay relevant to its competition. Some of them include an advanced PM2.5 air filter, rear AC vents, 7-inch TFT instrument display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, speakers from JBL, ambient lighting and puddle lamps.

The upcoming Magnite facelift is expected to get upgrades such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with the latest UI which will take centre stage of the dashboard. For reference, the current model is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen. An updated digital instrument cluster with a new design is expected to be a part of the package. There are possibilities to include a single pane sunroof and ventilated front seats which have become a norm in the segment. The upcoming Magnite facelift will continue to offer ample space for all passengers.

One of Magnite’s core strengths is its crash test rating due to which it is ranked among the safest SUVs in the country. The 2-airbag base variant model that was crash tested by Global NCAP in 2022 had received a 4-star Adult Safety rating. Not to forget the safety features offered with the existing model that include hill start assist, vehicle dynamic control, around view monitor, traction control system and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Mechanically, it will continue with the existing powertrain options which include a 1.0-litre NA petrol (72 PS and 96 Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (100 PS and 160 Nm) engine. However, these engines may be tweaked for improved efficiency and heat management. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT (EZ-Shift) for the NA petrol engine. The turbo unit is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. With all these updates, the Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to become costlier by around 5-10%. The current model is available at a starting price of just Rs 5.99 lakh.