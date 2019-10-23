Nissan Ariya EV Concept Makes Its Debut At 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Images of the Nissan Ariya Concept EV were leaked earlier, now, it is officially unveiled at the ongoing 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan Ariya is an electric crossover which has made its first public appearance at the Tokyo Motor Show. Still a concept, it is features the manufacturer’s next-gen semi-autonomous driving technology called the “ProPILOT 2.0”.

In terms of dimensions, the Ariya will be similarly sized as the X-Trail (also called Rogue in some markets). However, the car will offer more cabin space just like the larger Murano. The Ariya concept is 4,600 mm long, and 1,920 mm wide.

The carmaker claimed that it is heading into “a new era, as it embarks to redefine its brand philosophy for the next evolutionary phase of the automobile”. This hints that the unconventional styling, including the bold interior and exterior elements could make their way to not only the Ariya concept, but other production cars in the future.

The futuristic elements on the EV include the same V design seen on other Nissan cars, but with a covered front fascia and LED lights embedded on it. It features a sloping roofline which gives it more of a coupe appearance. The rear is dominated by a single tail light that runs across the tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the Ariya concept comes with a minimalistic dash design. The center of attention is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a rotary dial sitting beneath it. The car also features a digital MID, which along with the infotainment system, are placed like a single floating unit.

The Ariya will be packed with dual motors, one across each axle capable to do 0-100 kmph in under 5 seconds! Not only this, the battery’s capacity would give it a range of around 483 km or 300 miles.

The tech on offer includes the option to schedule to pre-heat or cool the car before a journey, a Virtual Personal Assistant, a video chat function and OTA updates. The final production ready version of the Ariya concept will likely make its American debut in the second half of 2021.