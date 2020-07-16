Nissan Ariya Electric SUV Unveiled With 480 Km Driving Range

The production-spec Nissan Ariya bears a lot of similarity to the original Ariya concept car showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan has recently been unveiled the Ariya electric SUV, following the official reveal of the 2021 Rogue. The new Ariya will be offered in two drivetrain configurations – a single-motor front-wheel-drive version, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version. The FWD variant is rated at 217 PS and 300 Nm, while the AWD model offers 392 PS and 600 Nm on tap.

The Nissan Ariya will derive power from a 90 kWh battery pack, which will offer a driving range of up to 300 miles (a little over 480 km). There will also be an entry-level version, which will be powered by a 65 kWh battery, in the interest of affordability. The SUV has a single-speed transmission on offer, as is generally the case with EVs.

The performance of the Ariya is quite impressive as well. The FWD model takes around 7.5 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill, and reaches up to a top speed of 160 kmph. Meanwhile, the AWD model takes just 5.1 seconds to reach from 0 to 100 kmph, and has a claimed top speed of 200 kmph.

As for the design, the Ariya looks extremely bold and futuristic. The front end features sharp headlamps and a beautiful faux grille. The front bumper houses the fog lamps in the side air vents, and the air dam at the bottom is quite wide. At the rear, we have a beautiful, single-piece, all-LED taillamp. The Ariya gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inchers offered as an optional accessory.

The 2022 Nissan Ariya also has a plethora of convenience features on offer. It gets a conjoined touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, both 12.3-inch in size. Apart from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the car also gets Alexa connectivity. There are over-the-air updates available as well, which is a first for a Nissan vehicle. Nissan will also offer the ProPILOT Assist 2.0 system on the Ariya, which is a driving assist with a few seconds worth of autonomous driving ability.

There has been no official word on the pricing, but multiple sources speculate it to be around $40,000 (roughly equivalent to 30 lakh). The Nissan Ariya will go on sale in Japan during the second half of 2021, with US and European launch following soon after that.