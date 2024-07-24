Nissan Ariya e-SUV Set For Indian Debut: Testing In Progress

After launching the X-Trail, Nissan is bringing the Ariya e-SUV to India in the coming months

Nissan is preparing to introduce the Ariya e-SUV to the Indian market. This new electric SUV, set to compete with the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4, will be a premium offering in Nissan’s lineup and is expected to sit above the X-Trail. The Ariya has been spotted testing in India multiple times, including earlier this year in February. It was seen on a flatbed and cloaked in camouflage sheets, indicating ongoing testing for the Indian market.

The Ariya has been in production globally since January 2022 as Nissan’s first zero-emissions SUV. Built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi CMF-EV platform, shared with the Renault Megane e-Tech, the Ariya offers two battery pack options: a 63kWh pack delivering 217hp with a range of 402km and an 87kWh pack providing up to 306hp with a range of 529km.

Available in both single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations, the Ariya can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. While it will be fully imported, the specific versions available in India are yet to be confirmed. It also supports 130kW fast charging meaning it can be charged up from 10 to 80% in as little as 35 minutes.

Design-wise, the Ariya features a modern, coupe-like silhouette with an illuminated Nissan logo, 19-inch or 20-inch wheels, and a sloping roofline. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a clean, minimalist interior boasting two large 12.3-inch screens, a heads-up display, and a Bose audio system. Most functions are controlled via haptic touch controls, giving the cabin a futuristic feel.

The Ariya is expected to be a high-end addition to Nissan’s Indian range, with the first batch of up to 50 units already imported. More details about the Ariya’s specific features and variants for India are expected to be revealed soon. Meanwhile, the X-Ttrail SUV is set to go on sale in India on August 1.

In addition to the Ariya and X-Trail, Nissan is also evaluating other models like the Qashqai and Juke for the Indian market. This expansion will provide a broader range of options for Indian consumers, especially in the electric vehicle and premium SUV segments.

