Nissan and Datsun January 2021 Discounts – Kicks, Magnite, redi-GO

Check out all the offers and discounts available on Nissan and Datsun cars in India during this new year, i.e., January 2021

Even though the year has just started, carmakers in India are offering great deals on their cars, looking for a strong start to this year’s sales. Nissan and its sister brand Datsun have also jumped on this bandwagon, and are offering some attractive deals on their joint lineup, in order to attract customer and increase sales.

For January 2021, Nissan India is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Kicks SUV, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. Apart from that, there is a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 for existing Nissan customers, but it can only be availed as an additional exchange bonus.

As the Nissan Magnite is a new product, launched only last month in our market, the company isn’t offering any deals or discounts on it. Also, the entry price of the Magnite has increased by Rs. 50,000 (base variant now costs Rs. 5.49 lakh), although all other variants are still retailing at the introductory price until further notice.

On the Datsun Go hatchback, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On the Datsun Go Plus MPV, the cash discount and exchange bonus remain the same, at Rs. 20,000 for both.

The most affordable vehicle in Nissan-Datsun lineup, the Datsun redi-GO, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The company is also offering an additional corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, applicable only for select individuals (pillars of India and medical professionals).

The Magnite is the most popular product in the Nissan-Datsun range in India, having racked-up over 32,800 bookings within a month of launch. Nissan’s strategic partner Renault will also be launching a sub-4-metre SUV this year, named Kiger, which is slated to be unveiled on January 28th. The Kiger will share its underpinnings and powertrain options with the Magnite, but will have distinct styling.