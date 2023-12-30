Nissan Aims To Launch 5+ New Cars In India – All New Details

Today we take a look at Nissan’s strategy as it is gearing up to launch more than 5 new models including the Magnite facelift

Nissan is currently selling only one product in the market, the Magnite, and it did showcase its interest to launch other products like the Qashqai, X-Trail, and Juke last year. While the Nissan Magnite is selling in steady numbers, it is not good enough to prove itself against the competition. This is where we receive great news that Nissan India is preparing itself to launch more than 5 new models in the coming years and some of them will be available in 2024 itself.

1. Nissan Magnite Facelift

The facelift version of the Magnite is anticipated to be ready in 2024. As stated before Nissan is selling only one model right now and it has not been updated ever since it was launched in 2020. Just like the current model, the facelift is also expected to be manufactured here and exported to other markets too.

2. Duster-Based Creta Rival

Renault, Nissan’s sister company, unveiled the all-new Renault Duster recently and there will be Nissan’s version of the Duster which will be a midsize SUV. The all-new SUV will be largely based on the Duster, and this will include the platform, interior, and exterior. This SUV along with the Duster will be based on the CMF-B platform and built in Chennai after which it will be sold here and exported to other countries as well. We expect that the earliest possibility of the launch will be in 2025.

3. 7-seat SUV To Rival Alcazar & Safari

The previously mentioned product will be a 5-seater mid-size SUV that will rival the Creta, and there will be a 3-row 7-seater SUV too that will be based on the same platform. There are no details revealed yet, but we do know that the Renault’s version of the SUV is called Bigster. The launch of this SUV is expected after the 5-seater variant is unveiled.

4. Nissan’s Version Of Triber

Nissan will be launching an all-new 3-row MPV that will be a sister product to the Triber. It will be manufactured in the same facility in Chennai and will be positioned slightly below the Magnite. This is aimed at Nissan possessing another mass market product for its customers. Nissan plans to attract the market with an MPV that is sub-4m in length and yet has a clever 3-row interior that would impress customers who are looking at a cheaper alternative for the Ertiga and Carens.

5. Entry Level EV

Both Renault and Nissan are developing an entry-level hatchback which will be based on the modular CMF-AEV platform. This product too will be manufactured at the facility in Chennai and imported to other international markets. The Nissan’s version of this product is expected to follow its signature design language and will be launched in the second half of 2025.

6. Nissan X-Trail

Some of these models are quite far away in the timeline, but Nissan has been testing the new-gen X-Trail SUV in India. We are not sure if it will be manufactured or even assembled in India, which means it might come through the CBU route, making it considerably expensive. No confirmation has been provided by Nissan yet and this may mean that the X-Trail’s future in India might be dangling on the edge, but we sure do hope this gets launched and hopefully be manufactured here to keep the costs in check.