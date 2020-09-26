Next-Generation Skoda Octavia To Launch In Early 2021

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is expected to be offered with just two engine options in India – a 1.5 TSI petrol and a 2.0 TSI petrol

Earlier this year, Skoda unveiled the fourth-generation Octavia sedan globally. The vehicle is expected to arrive in India soon, as confirmed by the spy pictures of the test models on Indian roads. The Czech carmaker was previously planning to launch the vehicle in our market this year, but due to the current market situation, the launch has been postponed to next year.

Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that the new-generation Skoda Octavia will arrive in India during the first quarter of 2021. The international-spec model is available with a plethora of engine options, like a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.0L and 1.5L motors are also available with mild-hybrid assistance. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.

The performance variants of the Octavia (RS variants) get a 2.0 TSI petrol engine (with 248 PS and 370 Nm) and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine (with 200 PS and 400 Nm). These are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG, and customers can also choose between FWD and AWD variants on the RS!

There is also a plug-in hybrid model available, called Octavia RS iV, which gets a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine, paired to a 85 kW electric motor and a 6-speed DSG. This electrified powerplant is rated at 245 PS and 400 Nm. Additionally, there is a CNG-powered version as well, called ‘G-Tec’, which uses a modified version of the 1.5L TSI engine.

Skoda India is also working on a Creta and Seltos rival, which will be underpinned by the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform. This new SUV will be an India-specific model, with heavy localisation to keeps costs low. The company has confirmed that it will be arriving in India in 2021 as well, and we expect that Skoda might be focussing more on this upcoming SUV than the Octavia, as the former is expected to generate more sales volume for the brand.

In India, we expect the next-generation Skoda Octavia to be available with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine (150 PS and 250 Nm) with mild-hybrid system, and the 2.0-litre TSI petrol mill (190 PS and 320 Nm). Both the engines will come mated to a 7-speed DSG only. Skoda won’t be bringing a diesel variant, just like with the new Superb. We also expect the Octavia RS (2.0 TSI petrol) to make its way to India later, probably by the end of 2021.