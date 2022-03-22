Next-Generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – 5 Things To Expect

The next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is currently being road-tested in India, and it is expected to go on sale in our market soon

Royal Enfield has a plethora of new models in the pipeline, one of which is the next-generation Bullet Standard 350. The new-gen RE Bullet 350 was recently spotted during a road test for the first time, hinting at its imminent launch. The upcoming motorcycle will share a lot with its other 350cc siblings – Classic 350 and Meteor 350 – while still preserving the old-school essence of the existing model.

Here, we have listed the top five things we expect from the forthcoming next-generation Royal Enfield Bullet Standard 350.

1. Design

The next-gen Bullet 350 will continue to have a retro-inspired design, similar to the outgoing model, but with a few changes. The most noticeable difference would be the new taillight (including its holder) and new fenders. The headlamp cowl will feature restyled pilot lights, and the handlebar will be a new unit. The seat will continue to be a single-piece unit, but with better padding and a new pillion grabrail.

2. Underpinnings

The new model will drop the single-downtube frame in favour of a dual-cradle frame, which is a significantly stronger architecture. We expect the suspension system to be upgraded as well; the new-gen Bullet 350 will get fatter front forks and rear shockers than the current version, which should improve the ride and handling.

3. Equipment and features

The new-gen Bullet 350 will likely have less equipment on offer than Classic 350, to keep the cost down. The bike will get a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS.

The switchgear will likely be the same as Classic 350 and Meteor 350, which would be a huge improvement over that of the current-gen Bullet 350. We’re not sure if the instrument console will be a semi-digital unit, like on Classic 350. We’ll know more as more spy pictures emerge online.

4. Powertrain

The next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will get the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350. This SOHC powerplant will be smoother, more powerful, and freer-revving than the current model’s pushrod-actuated mill. The engine would come mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

5. Expected launch

The next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to launch in the Indian market either towards the end of this year or early next year. The new-gen model will be significantly more expensive than the current-gen model, which retails for between Rs. 1.45 lakh to Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Upon launch, it will serve as an affordable alternative to Royal Enfield Classic 350, and its rivals will include Honda CB350 H’ness, Jawa, and Benelli Imperiale 400.

Images are for reference only