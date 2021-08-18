Next-Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift To Debut In 2022

The next-gen Suzuki Swift is speculated to debut near the middle of next year, and we expect it to arrive in the Indian market a few months after that

The current-generation Suzuki Swift was first launched back in 2017, and in 2018, it was brought to the Indian market. Now, Suzuki is working on the next-generation version of the Swift hatchback, which is expected to make its international debut around mid-2022. Of course, there will be plenty of changes on the upcoming new-gen model compared to the current one.

The platform of the next-gen Swift is speculated to be new, and will likely be lighter yet stronger than the current one. The exterior styling will be different as well, expected to be sleeker and sportier, while maintaining familiarity with the current-gen model. The interior of the vehicle will feature major changes in design as well, and the equipment list will likely get longer.

The international-spec model will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, which will be extremely fuel-efficient and have low tailpipe emissions. However, we’re not sure if the India-spec version would get the same powertrain. In our market, the hatchback will likely continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS and 113 Nm) that’s on sale now. This motor can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

As for the next-gen Swift Sport, it is expected to be unveiled a year later, by around May 2023. The Sport version will feature changes to the design over the standard hatchback, like a redesigned bumper (front and rear), side skirts, a large roof spoiler, and an updated interior. There will be a few mechanical changes as well, like a stiffer suspension setup and a more powerful engine.

The Japanese manufacturer will likely continue with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor on the next-gen Swift Sport, but it will likely be offered in a more powerful hybrid avatar. The power figures are kept under wraps at the moment. This motor will likely come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the same as the current model.

The Swift Sport likely won’t make it to India, as it would be a niche product here. The regular next-generation Swift hatchback, on the other hand, will likely be launched by Maruti Suzuki in our market towards the end of 2022.