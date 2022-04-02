Next-Generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza – What We Know Yet

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza is slated to launch in the coming months, and it will be a lot more premium than the current version

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the most popular SUVs in India, and it is scheduled to undergo a generation change this year. The new model has already been spied undisguised, and it is expected to launch in the coming months. Thanks to spy images, we know a few things about it, and there’s plenty of speculation about it too.

The next-gen model is expected to drop the ‘Vitara’ from its name, to just be called ‘Brezza’. The exterior design will be much sharper and sportier on the new model; it will get sleeker headlamps, sharper front grille, sleeker wraparound taillights, bold bumpers (with faux skid plates), and prominent roof rails. The SUV will also get ‘Brezza’ badging on the tailgate.

The next-gen Maruti Brezza will have a lot more features and equipment on offer compared to the current model. Spy photos have revealed that the SUV will get a new floating-type infotainment touchscreen, which seems to be the same 9-inch unit that we see on the new Baleno (with SmartPlay Pro Plus system). Suzuki connect (connected car tech) will be offered as well.

The dashboard design will be completely new, and the instrument console will be restyled a little. We can confirm that an electric sunroof and paddle shifters (for the automatic transmission) will be offered on the new-gen Brezza. We expect features like six airbags, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera, and HUD (Head-Up Display) to be added as well.

The 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) of the existing model will likely be carried forward to the new-gen model, but it will come with a stronger mild-hybrid system. The 5-speed manual gearbox option will remain unchanged, but the 4-speed AT will be dropped in favour of a new 6-speed AT.

As per reports, Maruti Suzuki is planning to offer a CNG powertrain option as well on the next-gen Brezza, making it the first in its segment to do so. Currently, Maruti’s compact crossover is priced from Rs. 7.69 lakh to Rs. 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new-gen model will be more expensive than that, and upon launch, it will continue to rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.