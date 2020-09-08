Next-Generation KTM RC 390 Leaked Via Official Website

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will feature major changes in the design and chassis department, but will probably have the same engine as before

Regular readers might be aware that KTM is working on the next-generation model of the RC390. The upcoming motorcycle has been spied during testing multiple times now, and a while back, we brought you pictures of an undisguised test mule of the RC390. The lack of camouflage helped us see a lot of the changes in the upcoming model compared to the current one.

Recently, KTM listed the next-gen RC390 on its official website, under its upcoming product range. The motorcycle, although only visible from the side profile, seems a lot different from the one which is currently on retail. The major changes include the new two-piece trellis frame, and completely redesigned exhaust system, new fairing design, and a new design for headlamp and visor.

The paint scheme also looks completely new, and is much simpler-looking than on the ongoing model. The pillion seat gets a traditional design as well, unlike the cowl-like design of the current RC390. The alloy wheels also get a new, five-spoke design. The mirrors look unusably small here, but that could just be due to the skewered perspective from this particular angle.

The new trellis frame of the 2021 KTM RC390 gets a bolt-on subframe, just like the 390 Duke. That said, its design looks completely different. The seating position seems as aggressive as ever, with rear-set footpegs, low clip-on handlebars, and a high seat.

The engine of the second-generation RC390 is expected to be the same 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor as the current model. This powerplant produces a maximum power of 43.5 PS and a peak torque of 36 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with slipper clutch as standard. The new model will also add a bi-directional quickshifter to the features list, just like on the Duke and Adventure series.

The next-gen KTM RC390 is expected to officially debut early next year, and will make its way to India probably around mid-2021. Its closest competitor in the Indian market will be the TVS Apache 310 RR. The current RC390 is priced at Rs. 2.53 lakh, and the new model will be slightly more expensive, probably around Rs. 2.8 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).