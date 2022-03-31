Next-Generation Hyundai Verna – 5 Things We Expect From It

Hyundai Verna is expected to undergo a generation change later this year, and here, we’ve listed everything we expect from it

Hyundai Motor Company is working on the next-generation Verna right now, and spy pictures of the new model have been doing rounds on the internet. The next-generation Verna is expected to bring in a lot of changes in terms of aesthetics, equipment, and mechanicals, and we are excited for it to arrive!

Here, we have listed what we know about the next-generation Hyundai Verna, along with all the speculations we know about it.

1. Exterior design

From the spy pictures, the next-gen Verna seems to be larger in dimensions compared to the current version. It will get a larger front grille, redesigned headlights and taillights, and new alloy wheels, among other changes. The new model will follow Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy, with design cues taken from the new-gen Elantra.

2. Interior styling

The cabin of the next-gen Hyundai Verna hasn’t been spied yet, but we expect major changes there. The dashboard will likely have a completely new design, along with perhaps a new steering wheel (multi-functional) and new upholstery. Due to the increase in the dimensions of the sedan, the interior space will be better as well.

3. Features and equipment

As per speculations, the upcoming new-generation Verna will get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, likely along with a fully-digital TFT instrument console. The latter might not be offered on the India-spec version, as we expect it to continue with the existing digitised display with a 4.2-inch TFT MID.

All features currently on offer will be carried forward to the next-gen model, like automatic climate control, rear AC vents, electric sunroof, cruise control, keyless entry and go, cooled glovebox, rear parking camera, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat tethers, etc.

4. Engine and gearbox

In the Indian market, Hyundai Verna currently comes with three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm), and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, a CVT, a 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT, depending on the selected engine. We expect the next-gen model to get the same engine and transmission options.

5. Expected launch in India

The next-generation Hyundai Verna is expected to have its global debut towards the end of this year. It will launch in India a little while after that, around end-2022 or early-2023, and it will continue to be a rival to Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

Image sources: Autospy.net, newcarscoops.com