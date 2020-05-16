Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Launch Expected Around Diwali

The third-generation Hyundai i20 will be sold with three engine options, including a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol

The Hyundai Elite i20 is undoubtedly the only model out there to have been a strong rival for the top-selling Maruti Suzuki. However, the second-gen i20 is getting a bit long in the tooth now and hence, it isn’t remotely surprising to note that the South Korean carmaker giant is already readying the third-generation model.

The third-generation Hyundai i20 would make it to our shores around the festive season of this year. That said, the India-spec car will be slightly different from the model that will be sold abroad. The international-spec third-gen i20 is 4,040 mm long, which is not good to benefit from the lower excise slab for sub-4-metre models in India.

Hence, the Indian model will be a slightly truncated version of the car that is bound to go on sale abroad. This is something that even happened with the previous generation model.

The third-generation Hyundai i20 will be sold in India with three engine options, all of which will be shared with the Venue. These will include a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a sporty 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

The turbocharged petrol engine option will be available exclusively with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new model wil be sold with many class-leading features, including a huge 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, BlueLink in-car connectivity pack, wireless smartphone charging.

The international model will be even sold with bits like ambient interior lighting, drive modes for the engine, ventilated front seats and a premium eight-speaker Bose sound system but it’s not for sure if these would make it to the Indian model. The new model will be a direct rival to the likes of Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz.