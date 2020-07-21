Next-Generation Honda Civic Global Debut Confirmed For 2021

Honda has confirmed that the 11th generation Civic, which was recently spied testing, will make its debut in during the spring of 2021

In a recent announcement, Honda has revealed that the next-gen Civic will be revealed in Q2 of2021. No additional details have been given about the car, but there has been a lot of speculation regarding the upcoming next-gen Civic, especially regarding its performance variants and its different bodystyles.

For the US and European markets, the current-gen Honda is available in different bodystyles – Sedan, Hatchback, and Coupe. The first two of these bodystyles are slated to available in the next model as well, but the Coupe version shall be discontinued. Then there is the performance version, called the Civic Type-R. According to some media reports, the 2021 Civic Type-R will feature a 400 bhp engine and all-wheel-drive!

In the North American market, Honda also sells the Civic Si, another performance version of the Civic, which sits below the Type-R. This version is also set to return. Also, Honda will be shutting down its manufacturing plants in Kocaeli, Turkey, and Swindon, UK. Thus, the new Civic will probably be produced exclusively in the US, and then exported to other markets.

The 2021 Honda Civic was spied testing a few weeks ago, and it looked noticeably different compared to the current model. The coupe-like sloping roofline remains, but the car will have a slightly more traditional, three-box design overall. The front-end will also have a flat-face look, unlike the sleek, sloping back design of the current-gen model.

Honda has also stated that it will focus more on HR-V compact SUV, due to its popularity among urban buyers. Honda is also expected to bring a compact SUV to the Indian market, which is rumoured to be the HR-V. The vehicle was previously spied in Honda’s plant in Tapukara, Gujarat, but the manufacturer hasn’t provided any confirmation regarding that.

The engine options haven’t been revealed yet, but the ongoing engines will probably be carried over in the upcoming iteration. In India, the Honda Civic is available with either a 1.8-litre ‘i-VTEC’ petrol engine or a 1.6-litre ‘i-DTEC’ diesel engine. The former generates 139 bhp and 174 Nm, and comes paired to a CVT, while the latter produces 118 bhp and 300 Nm, and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.