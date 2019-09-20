Next-Generation Ford Figo And Aspire To Be Bigger; Launching In 2021

Next-generation Ford Figo and Aspire will likely make global debut in 2021 with bigger dimensions and improved engine lineup

The Figo has been on sale since March 2010 and the first generation hatchback pulled off great volume numbers for the American manufacturer till 2015 in India. However, the same could not be said for its successor as the endured modest reception among domestic customers. Earlier this year, the Figo gained an updated version but it could not help in gaining good sales.

The same story continued with the Aspire as the sub-four-metre sedan could not live up to the expectations. It begs the question of whether the next-generation versions of both the models will be introduced in India or not as Ford appears to be banking on its partnership with Mahindra for future prospects.

Elsewhere though the scenario is different. A recent report surfaced on the internet suggests that the developmental works on the next-gen Figo or Ka in international markets, its sedan derivative and Ka+ have commenced. The upcoming versions of the Ka and its sedan sibling are internally codenamed B680 and B680S and the project commenced as early as 2018.

Both the models will debut in the Brazilian market in two years’ time and manufactured at Camaçari, Bahia. However, they will be based on the same architecture as the existing models. The next-generation EcoSport will follow the same route as well. The trio will be subjected to improvements though both on the material front and the dimensions.

The Ka or Figo and Ka sedan (next-gen Aspire) will have bigger proportions and they will be positioned in a segment above. The latter will act as a replacement to the Fiesta sedan that is sold no more in Brazil. Additionally, the existing Figo will be retailed lower down the line and presumably will be in production until the demand lasts.

The Ka duo will more likely use the updated 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre flex-fuel engines. The hatchback is expected to compete against Volkswagen Polo, Chevrolet Onyx and Hyundai HB20. The 2021-bound EcoSport is also said to grow in dimensions and thus it could rival slightly bigger mid-size SUVs in Brazil. It is yet unclear whether there will be a specific model for India or not.

