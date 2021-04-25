Next-Generation Ford Ecosport Imagined In A Speculative Rendering

Check out these digitally-created images, which show us what the next-generation Ford EcoSport might look like

Ford EcoSport was first introduced in India back in 2013, and it is the brand’s best-selling model in our market. The little Ford SUV is due for a comprehensive update, which is expected to arrive in the form of a new-generation model. The next-gen EcoSport is reportedly already in development (under the internal codename BX744).

There is no official information available about the new-gen EcoSport at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped digital artists from imagining the upcoming SUV! Here, we have a design, created by Kleber Silva, with some inspiration from Ford Equator and Ford Evos, the latter of which was recently unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show.

The front end of the SUV features a pair of vertically split headlamps, with J-shaped LED DRLs at the top and the main LED headlamps sitting below on the front bumper. The front grille seems quite large in size, and features 3D chrome elements along with a chrome bar at the top. The vehicle also gets a silver-finished faux bash plate at the bottom of the front bumper.

The side profile seems to be largely similar to the current-gen model, although the alloy wheels are different. The vehicle also sports a pair of roof rails and a sunroof, just like the current model. At the rear, we see a completely new taillight design, taken from the Ford Equator. The rear bumper also sports a faux bash plate in silver finish, with integrated dual exhaust.

Interestingly, this digitally created model doesn’t have a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, just like the EcoSport SE. The interior design hasn’t been showcased here, but it would be safe to assume that the next-generation model will have a thoroughly revised interior. The cabin of the current model is now completely outdated and in dire need of a complete overhaul.

The next-generation EcoSport is expected to offer the same engine options as the current one (1.5L petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel), perhaps with a few upgrades to increase power and/or fuel-efficiency. Previously, Ford was supposed to source engines from Mahindra & Mahindra for its SUVs, but those plans were dropped after the partnership between these two firms was completely dissolved.