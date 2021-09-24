Next-Generation (2022) Maruti Swift To Likely Debut In 2022

Next generation Suzuki Swift is expected to make its global debut in 2022 and the India launch could follow at a later stage

The performance-based Sport version of the Suzuki Swift was first displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and is sold only in developed markets as it is positioned at a premium over the regular version of the hatchback due to the updates involved. The Suzuki Swift Sport could get a major upgrade in 2023 as the next generation Swift is widely reported to debut next year.

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift is said to get an evolutionary styling upgrade along with updated engine choices. It is speculated to gain a hybrid option with the 1.2-litre petrol engine and thus helping in improving the overall fuel efficiency. The Swift Sport could have its chassis stiffened further and the powertrain may also be uprated to offer more performance.

The 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine with a 48 V mild-hybrid system could aid in further upping the power and torque outputs but the exact details of the performance numbers are not known yet. Currently, the Swift Sport delivers a maximum power output of 138 hp at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of peak torque delivered at 2,500 to 3,000 rpm.

The engine is linked with a six-speed transmission sending power to only the front axle. In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a 1.2-litre K-series DualJet petrol motor with idle start/stop technology. It makes 89 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm, and is linked with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

The next-gen Swift could get a thoroughly revised cabin with a more advanced features list pertaining to safety, comfort, convenience, connectivity, etc. The forthcoming Swift Sport will also get a host of cosmetic revisions besides mechanical enhancements.

A few weeks ago, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced that the popular Swift compact hatchback had reached 25 lakh sales milestone over a period of 16 years locally. The nimble hatchback has been making a strong statement since debuting back in 2005 and the next generation will only look to build on its prominence with convincing changes inside and out.