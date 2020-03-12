Next-generation 2021 Ford Endeavour Spied Testing?

Next-generation Ford Endeavour could be introduced in a year or two and it will boast a redesigned exterior and interior

The next-gen Ford Ranger is expected to arrive in the global markets in the next two years’ time and its alleged pictures were leaked online not too long ago. It is expected to be powered by a twin turbocharged V6 powertrain as well and take styling cues from the F-Series range with a redesigned front fascia and side profile similar to the Super Duty F-250.

With the Ranger T6 forming the basis of the Endeavour or Everest currently on sale, the resemblances in their respective next generations cannot be ruled out. The facelifted Endeavour entered the domestic market last month with cosmetic changes and a brand new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission.

The next generation could be years away and a set of recent spy pictures of a Ford SUV points the finger at the same model. The Endeavour is available internationally since 2003 and the latest version reached India in January 2016. It goes toe-to-toe against the segment-leading Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X and others.

The mystery SUV caught on camera in China could be of a large family based three-row SUV as well but there are chances of it being a more matured existing Endeavour or an Explorer-sized SUV. It comprises of an upright front fascia with large radiator grille, new fog lamps and prominent headlamps, tall pillars, rakish windshield and so on.

The interior boasts flat-bottom steering wheel with button controls, black cabin theme, metallic accents, a large touchscreen infotainment system, etc. As for the immediate future, the Blue Oval relies its partnership with Mahindra to bring in new products through their joint venture as a range of SUVs are planned.

A C-segment SUV appears to be in the horizon while a mid-size SUV is reportedly in its final stages of approval. Both the brands are looking to capitalise on each other’s strengths and leverage their potential to bring down the production costs and introduce new vehicles in short lead time.