Next-Gen XC90 Could Be Volvo’s Last Combustion Engined Car

Volvo is planning to produce half of its total cars with electric powertrains by the middle of this decade

The future of the automotive industry is certainly going the electric way and car manufacturers in particular are investing heavily for the betterment of the future by developing new technologies with cleaner emissions. It does not also mean that the petrol and diesel engines will be eliminated imminently.

The future being fully electric applies for all the manufacturers across different price brackets and segments. Thus, the innovative brands willing to take new strides and coming up with new technologies would be benefited the most. In the near future, we would see more hybrids and alternative fuel sources getting chances at least in the global level.

Having a flexible architecture meeting the requirements of the existing models as well as the future EVs holds key and Volvo is taking a different route with innovation in mind. In 2019, the Swedish luxury carmaker introduced the XC40 Recharge P8. The first mass-produced electric vehicle harbingers a range of new EVs as it intends to produce 50 per cent of its total cars with electric drivetrain by 2025.

Volvo’s Chief Executive Officer Håkan Samuelsson said in a recent interview that the forthcoming XC90 could be the last new Volvo car to feature an IC engine. He also acknowledged that a lot depends on how quickly electric infrastructure is adapted across the globe to executive his brand’s strategy.

The company is targetting the launch of new electric vehicles above and below the XC40 Recharge P8 and they will be underpinned by the platforms used in the XC40 and the Polestar 2. The smaller models will sit on Geely’s architecture. It will be interesting to see which EVs come first as Volvo aims to have a sustainable future with green mobility.

It must be noted that the ruling governments across the globe are evaluating the ban of IC-engined vehicles in the next ten years or sooner as they are under tremendous pressure to curb pollution levels. Only the brands like Volvo that are ready to embrace the change will come out on top.