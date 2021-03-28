Next-Gen VW Polo To Be Based On Heavily Localised MQB A0 IN Platform

The next-gen Volkswagen Polo could be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform that will underpin the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

Globally, the Volkswagen Polo is in its sixth-gen avatar since 2017. However, the hatchback continues to exist in the fifth-gen version in the Indian market. The hatchback is not expected to receive a generational update anytime soon, but the next-gen version could arrive here by 2023.

The new-gen Polo is expected to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that will underpin a range of upcoming Volkswagen and Skoda cars including the soon-to-be-launched Kushaq and its cousin, the Taigun. It should be noted that the Kushaq and Taigun are both mid-size SUVs, but the MQB A0 IN platform can be shortened to accommodate sub-4m cars as well.

Volkswagen offers the current-gen Polo in India with a 1.0-litre 3-cyl NA petrol engine rated at 76 PS/95 Nm, as well as a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine producing 110 PS of maximum power, along with 175 Nm of peak torque. The former can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the latter is offered with a 6-speed MT as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

The Polo comes equipped with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, cornering lights, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lights etc. The safety tech on offer includes dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, an auto-dimming IRVM, anti-pinch power windows, rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera.

Volkswagen will soon also be introducing a new ‘Matt Edition’ variant of the car, which will feature a unique matte grey paint scheme. The door handles and the ORVMs on this variant will be finished in gloss black. However, no other changes are expected to be made to the upcoming Polo Matt Edition.

As of now, Volkswagen retails the Polo at a starting price of Rs 6.01 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.92 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The Polo puts up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno as well as the Toyota Glanza.