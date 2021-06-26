Next-Gen Volvo XC60 To Go All Electric; Likely Based On SAP2 Platform

Next-gen Volvo XC60 is expected to be based on the same SPA2 platform as the Polestar 3, which is entering production next year

Every mainstream carmaker has announced its plans to go electric in the near future envisioning an eco-friendly portfolio ahead of achieving carbon neutrality. While a few are cautious about their future plans, some have made bold claims. The brand Volvo is synonymous with safety but in recent years, the technology and assistive systems have evolved exponentially.

It appears that safety systems are not exclusive to Volvos anymore as every luxury car manufacturer has come leaps and bounds in this regard. The Swedish company, owned by Geely, has announced big plans to go fully electric by the end of this decade and thus its popular SUVs will be equipped with electric powertrain eventually.

The XC60 is one of the top sellers for the brand and it has been confirmed to be electrified in its next-generation as early as 2024. Volvo has further said that it will develop and build batteries with Northvolt and is planning a 50:50 joint venture as well. It will commence with the construction of a research and development centre in its home country of Sweden next year.

Volvo has not revealed any official details regarding the XC60 electric SUV but it has confirmed to be the first vehicle to feature batteries developed from the partnership. It is also looking to source 15 GWh of battery cells per annum from Northvolt’s plant in three years’ time and therefore, the production of the next-gen XC60 may also begin in 2024.

The JV will give rise to a new European battery gigafactory that will begin production in 2026 with a capacity of up to 50 GWh per year. Constructing batteries near its own plant will help in curbing down the environmental footprint on battery sourcing and production as well. Its standalone EV performance brand, Polestar, will bring in the 0 as its first carbon-neutral vehicle by 2030.

The next-generation Volvo XC60 is expected to have several commonalities with the Polestar 3 and it could sit on the same SPA2 (Scalable Premium Architecture) in its second generation. Volvo will release further details on its future roadmap later this month.