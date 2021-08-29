Next-Gen Toyota Yaris Expected To Debut In Second Half Of 2022

Toyota Yaris sedan will get a new-generation model in the third quarter of next year, followed by a hybrid version a year later

The third-generation Toyota Vios was first introduced back in 2013, and over the years, it has received numerous updates in various Asian markets. The Toyota sedan is now due for a major overhaul though, and the next-generation model is already in the pipeline, expected to be unveiled officially in the third quarter of 2022.

As per reports, the next-generation Toyota Vios (Yaris) is scheduled to arrive in the Thai car market in August 2022, followed by other international markets. The upcoming model, codenamed ‘D92A’, and will be built on Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA). This platform, which also underpins Toyota Raize, is a low-cost version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

With the new platform, the next-gen Vios is expected to be lighter and safer, while also being better to drive. The report also claims that the Japanese car giant is planning to add a hybrid powertrain option to the vehicle, but that will be introduced a year later, around August 2023. With electrification taking hold of the global automobile industry, this seems extremely likely.

No details about the Vios hybrid are available yet. There’s a possibility that the Vios could use the 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid setup that’s available on Toyota Prius C. This powertrain is rated at a combined power output of 100 PS (74 kW), with the individual power rating being 73.4 PS for the gasoline engine and 61.2 PS for the electric motor.

Toyota has not released any statement about the next-generation Vios, or even hinted at it. We expect an official word on the matter next year. The Vios is currently on sale in various markets under different names, and it is currently on sale in India as well, but in its pre-facelift avatar under the name ‘Yaris’.

The India-spec Yaris, however, is slated to be discontinued, and production has reportedly already stopped. The Yaris sedan will be replaced by a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, expected to be named ‘Belta’, which will likely launch in the coming months in the Indian market.