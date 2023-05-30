Next-Gen Toyota Vellfire Leaked Showing New Design, Likely India-Bound

The 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire will be revealed in the coming weeks in Japan and they get a slew of revisions inside and out

Ahead of its global debut in Japan in June 2023, the next iterations of the Alphard and Vellfire have been leaked fully revealing the exterior. The production-ready 2023 Toyota Alphard will boast a prominent grille section but is more upright than the outgoing model. The redesigned grille with new inserts comes with chromed lines aligned horizontally.

The new LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned in such a way that it seamlessly interacts with the sharp-looking LED headlamps. The fog lamps gain new enclosures with a thick chrome cover while the short bonnet continues. Other highlights are brand new A-pillars that should offer better road visibility and a host of updates across the sides and rear.

The next-generation Toyota Vellfire, which is essentially a more aggressive take on the Alphard, features a cleaner front fascia with multiple horizontal chrome slats but the new LED Daytime Running Lights are rather tame compared to the ones in the Alphard. The revised bumper is surrounded by a chrome trim forming a U-shaped pattern and a larger air inlet is also available.

Round the back, the all-new Alphard gains wraparound LED tail lamps but the ones in the Vellfire are sportier connected by an LED strip with a Toyota badge placed in the centre and the bumper is embellished with a chromed-out chin just as the front end. The 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire draw significant influence from the Lexus LM which was unveiled a couple of months ago.

Both luxury MPVs are underpinned by the TNGA-K platform and thus weight reduction could also play a main role in improving their dynamic abilities. It must be noted that the interior of the 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire have not been leaked but we do expect big revisions as a larger touchscreen, new dashboard and console, split panoramic glass roof, rear occupants treated with touchscreens, etc will be present.

Under the bonnet, turbo and hybrid engines will be offered while the 3.5L NA V6 has been discontinued. The Vellfire is sold in a single trim, priced at Rs. 96.44 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is powered by a 2.5L petrol/hybrid engine. The popular MPV could debut in India sometime next year.