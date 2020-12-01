Next-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser To Debut in April 2020 – Details

According to latest reports, the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser will debut in April next year, and will get new powertrain options

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser is quite an anticipated vehicle globally, and for good reason. The Land Cruiser is one of the most rugged regular-production off-roaders in the world, backed by Toyota’s bulletproof reliability. The next-gen model is expected to be an improvement over that, and thus it has the global audience excited.

According to the latest reports from Japan, Toyota is informing its dealerships about the arrival of the next-gen Land Cruiser (LC300 series). The new model is scheduled to debut globally during April 2020. As for the current-gen model (LC200 series), it has been discontinued in a few international markets, and will be phased out by early next year in the rest.

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser will not be underpinned by the brand’s new F1 body-on-frame architecture, which is quite surprising. Instead, it will continue to sport the current-gen’s underpinnings. That said, the SUV will receive new powerplant and drivetrains, along with plenty of changes to the suspension as well.

The 4.8-litre V8 petrol and the 4.5 litre V8 turbo-diesel engines won’t be available on the new-generation model. The new engine options will consist of a 3.5-litre V6 turbo-petrol and a 3.3-litre V6 turbo-diesel. The petrol motor is expected to have a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid tech on-board as well, to improve efficiency and lower emissions.

According to some reports, the new Land Cruiser would lay emphasis on off-road ruggedness more than luxury, but that would only be the case in select markets, like in the US. For markets like India, the Land Cruiser will maintain its lavishness, to appeal to luxury car buyers. Also, its smaller sibling, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, is expected to get a similar major overhaul in 2022.

In India, the current-gen Land Cruiser was discontinued near the beginning of this year. The SUV was sold in India as a CBU import, and thus had a sky-high price tag of Rs. 1.47 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The next-gen model is expected to have a slightly higher price tag upon arrival, expected by late 2021.

