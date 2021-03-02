Next-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Rendered Based On Spy Shots

The next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser (LC300) could make its global debut in the coming months, followed by a launch in international markets

The Land Cruiser is Toyota’s longest-running model since the mighty SUV has been around since 1951, with the current model being on sale for over 13 years now. The current 200 Series version of the SUV has received two facelifts in this span, but Toyota has realised that the SUV feels outdated now. Land Cruiser fans should rejoice since Toyota has been extensively testing the new-gen version of the SUV, with a debut expected soon.

That said, test mules of the SUV have been spied on test a range of times, and they have helped the folks at Kolesa create a rendering of how the production-ready version of the new-gen Land Cruiser could end up looking like, take a look –

The prototypes of the SUV have revealed that the new-gen version of the SUV will carry over its boxy design, and the overall styling will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary. The rendering features a similar grille as the current-gen Land Cruiser, while the headlights are slightly redesigned and come with T-shaped LED DRLs. The D-pillar gets an upward-sweeping kink, which makes the SUV look less boxy than before.

Moving to the rear, the car gets new LED tail lights which look more modern than before. Moreover, the tailgate looks chiselled when compared to its predecessor. The next-gen Land Cruiser will likely be built on the same frame as the existing model, which explains the similarities in the design. However, Toyota plans to introduce updates in other departments such as engines, drivetrain, and suspension.

The interiors of the next-gen Land Cruiser were also revealed in spy shots. If the images are to be believed, the SUV will be equipped with a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, with climate controls switches placed under it. Also on offer will likely be a new push start/stop button with an inbuilt fingerprint scanner. This means that the new-gen Land Cruiser will be able to identify the driver and preset settings according to the desired preferences.

Powering the next-gen Land Cruiser will likely be a new 3.5-litre V6 petrol-hybrid engine that will replace the 5.7-litre V8 currently on offer. This new powertrain is already offered with the Lexus LX500 and puts out 416 hp of max power and 600 Nm of peak torque. A 3.3-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine could also be introduced later.