Next-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Global Debut On August 2

The next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will have a neo-retro design, and it would offer impressive off-road capabilities

It’s official now! Toyota will unveil the highly awaited 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado on 2nd August 2023, making its global debut. Positioned strategically below the full-size Land Cruiser LC300 in Toyota’s global lineup, it shares its platform with the recently unveiled Lexus GX but will have a retro twist in its design.

Teaser images offer a glimpse of the Prado’s design, which draws heavy inspiration from the older Land Cruiser models, like the 40- and 60-series. The SUV’s right-angled boxy panels exude a robust presence, while the sleek rectangular headlights flank a chunky grille bearing the iconic Toyota nameplate, representing the vehicle’s heritage.

As stated earlier, the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado shares the TNGA-F platform with the Lexus GX, ensuring high performance and off-road capabilities. Equipped with various off-road gadgets, including four-wheel drive with a low range and a locking rear differential, the Prado aims to conquer wild terrains with ease.

Specific powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, but speculations suggest the Prado might feature a twin-turbocharged V6 engine from the Lexus GX, delivering impressive performance. Additionally, a smaller, more fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain might be offered to cater to eco-conscious drivers seeking both power and efficiency.

The global debut of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will mark the return of the “Land Cruiser” nameplate to the US. This is significant, as the nameplate was pulled from the US market after 2021, with the end of the 200-series Land Cruiser. The current 300-series is not sold in the States, and Toyota has confirmed that it would stay that way.

For Toyota enthusiasts in India, the wait will be significantly longer, likely until 2025. Land Cruiser Prado’s arrival will present an opportunity for a more accessible Land Cruiser experience. The full-blown Land Cruiser 300 was on sale here only in limited numbers, that too with an exorbitant price tag – upwards of Rs 2.1 crore (ex-showroom). The introduction of the Prado model could expand the Land Cruiser brand’s appeal in the country.

The Land Cruiser Prado aims to appeal to adventure-seekers and luxury enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated SUV, as Toyota prepares to introduce its latest offering to the global market.