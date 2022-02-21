Next-Gen Toyota Innova Spied With 18-Inch Lexus Like Alloy Wheels

The next-gen Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to make its global debut in the second half of this year; could be powered by a hybrid engine

The spy picture of what appears to be the next generation Toyota Innova Crysta has come up on the internet. Spotted testing on foreign soil, it looks to be the evolved version of the MPV and could make its global debut in the second half of this calendar year. The prototype wore heavy camouflage hiding most of the design details but the silhouette suggests that it could be the Innova.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is popular not just in India but in many Asian markets due to its reliability and versatility. The existing MPV is underpinned by the IMV2 platform shared with the Fortuner full-size SUV and Hilux pickup truck. It is yet unknown the next-gen will be based on the same platform or the modified version of the same platform or it will switch to the modular TNGA-B.

However, by the looks of it, the dimensional changes are not too apparent as the doors, front and rear fenders, tailgate structure, glass panels, etc seem to be nearly identical to the existing model. One obviously change on the test mule is the presence of a set of dark chrome alloy wheels in a similar fashion to that of the Lexus models and it could be 18-inchers.

The LED tail lamps can also be seen on the prototype. The third-generation Toyota Innova could have slightly larger proportions despite not being obvious on the test mule enabling a more spacious cabin. Previous media reports indicate that the upcoming Innova could use a hybrid powertrain to meet the stringent emission standards and for improved fuel efficiency.

The Japanese manufacturer is working on a number of new launches for India and this year will see the debut of the updated Glanza premium hatchback and the new generation Urban Cruiser compact SUV. In the latter half of the year, the midsize five-seater SUV based on the DNGA platform used in Raize compact SUV globally will likely be introduced.

It will spawn a Maruti Suzuki cousin as the SUV is developed in collaboration with the Indo-Japanese brand. Both will compete against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos amongst others and they could be powered by a strong hybrid powertrain.