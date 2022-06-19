Next-Gen Toyota Innova Launch Around Diwali – What We Know So Far

Next-gen Toyota Innova will reportedly go on sale in India later this year and it will be offered with a hybrid petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is working on a number of new launches for the Indian market. The midsize SUV known as Urban Cruiser Hyryder will make its debut on July 1, 2022 and it will likely be followed by the launch of the thoroughly updated Urban Cruiser compact SUV. Later this calendar year, Toyota also appears to be gearing up to introduce the next generation Innova.

Around Diwali 2022, the Japanese manufacturer is expected to bring in the all-new Toyota while the existing model will continue in its duties. The third generation Innova will reportedly sit on a monocoque chassis ditching the ladder-frame construction and it will have a more traditional front-wheel-drive configuration.

The 2023 Toyota Innova is believed to be based on the TNGA-C platform that can also be found in the global Corolla and it will have commonalities with the JDM-spec MPVs like Noah. Internally codenamed 560B, it is said to have an overall length of around 4.7 metres and wheelbase length of 2.85 metres. While it’s shorter than the Crysta, the longer wheelbase should allow for a roomier cabin.

Moreover, the new structure will allow for vertically aligned C pillars and the space between the wheels will be more. The presence of a monocoque construction will make the upcoming Innova lighter by around 170 kg and thus improved efficiency is highly likely. As for the performance, a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine will be utilised with localised THS II tech.

The next-gen Toyota Innova has already been spotted testing and it will likely have an evolutionary approach to design compared to the existing model and its design will be influenced by the latest crop of global models from the brand including the Corolla Cross. The interior will be comprehensively upgraded with the latest technologies pertaining to connectivity, assistance and safety.

The features list could boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging facility, ventilated front seats, reclining captain seats with an ottoman function, multiple airbags, automatic climate control and a lot more.