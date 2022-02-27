Next-Gen Toyota Innova Crysta – What We Know So Far

The next-generation Toyota Innova Crysta is currently in development, and here, we list everything we know and expect from it

Japanese carmaker Toyota is working on the next-generation version of the Innova Crysta, MPV and a test mule of it was recently spotted on international soil. The spy pictures of the new-gen Innova Crysta gives us a few clues about it, and there are plenty of speculations floating around to fill the gaps.

Here, we take a look at all the details and features we expect to see on the next-gen Toyota Innova Crysta.

Exterior design

In the spy shot, the test mule was mostly covered in camouflage, to hide the exterior design details. The overall silhouette looks pretty familiar, but there are noticeable changes here. The taillights have a different design, and the tailgate is fairly upright, to maximise interior space. The greenhouse area looks large, similar to the current model, and we also see blacked-out alloy wheels here.

Interior styling

The interior of the vehicle has not been spied yet, however, we expect major changes there. The dashboard will likely be thoroughly restyled, and the equipment list will be upgraded as well. We’re not sure if Toyota would increase the interior space though, but it seems likely.

Underpinnings and equipment

The next-gen Toyota Innova is expected to ditch the IMV platform in favour of the TNGA-B platform. This is expected to bring the development and production costs down, and it could also help the MPV be compatible with multiple powertrains, including electrified ones.

Powertrain options

Internationally, the next-gen Toyota Innova is expected to get hybrid or mild-hybrid powertrain options, along with regular petrol and diesel engine options. In the Indian market, the MPV is currently available with two engine choices – a 2.4L turbo-diesel unit (150 PS/360 Nm) and a 2.7L NA petrol unit (166 PS/245 Nm) – which could be carried forward.

Expected launch timeline

The next-gen Toyota Innova is expected to make its global debut in the second half of this year. It will likely be introduced first in the South East Asian markets, and we expect the new MPV to make its way to the Indian market in the first half of 2023.