Next-gen Toyota Innova Crysta Like To Have Petrol-Hybrid Powertrain Only, No Diesel

The diesel engine options of the current-gen Toyota Innova Crysta drive the MPV’s sales but the next-gen model could be available with a hybrid powerplant instead of an oil-burner

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a highly popular MPV that has been regular with out-selling most of the more affordable competition. The great popularity of the MPV also makes it a hit in the used car market, where it is known to experience the least depreciation amongst all models. A part of the success of the Innova is due to the powerful yet refined diesel engine options that offer bulletproof reliability.

However, as per a new report, the next-gen Toyota Innova Crysta, which is still a few years away from us, won’t be available with a diesel-sipping powerplant. Instead, it will be sold with a petrol-electric hybrid system to keep the running costs under check, while also minimizing the emissions.

It has already been well known that Toyota Kirloskar Motors has been committed to offering cleaner vehicles and in line with this, it plans to do away with offering diesel engine options. This is something that can be even seen on the Yaris and the Glanza, two of its recent launches that are available only with petrol motors.

A person close to this development has been quoted as saying,“Diesel engine option for the next replacement of Innova seems off the cards right now. Toyota will develop the next generation of the Innova with the hybrid system and given the stricter emission and fuel efficiency norms this strategy makes perfect sense.”

It may be noted that upgrading the current BSIV-compliant diesel engines to BSVI standards will be an expensive proposition for the carmakers. Furthermore, having diesel engines meet the CAFÉ norms that come in 200 and the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) standards in 2023 will be very difficult for carmakers. Hence, the focus is fast shifting to making petrol engines more fuel-efficient through mating them with mild-electric and pure-electric motors.

Toyota has already been working on developing a set of hybrid and electric powertrains suitable for the Indian conditions. Also, the company has partnered with Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toshiba Corp. for production of lithium-ion batteries at a plant situation in Gujarat.