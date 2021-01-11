Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner Confirmed For 2022 With ADAS & Hybrid Tech

The 2022 Toyota Fortuner will boast of electronic power steering, electronically controlled VSC and a possible diesel-hybrid powertrain

Right on the back of Toyota launching the facelifted Fortuner a few days ago, a new report has emerged on the internet giving us more details into the next generation of the full-sized SUV. The existing Fortuner has been around in India for more than four years based on the iMV platform and its successor will debut sometime next year and it has been confirmed by Yoshiki Konishi, Chief Engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation.

It looks like Toyota is going all in with the next generation Fortuner with an assortment of changes inside and out in response to the growing competition and to sustain its lead at the top of the segment. It will have mechanical improvement along with the addition of new technologies for enhanced safety, connectivity, convenience and off-road capability.

The hydraulic power steering in the current-gem Fortuner will be opted out in favour of a new Electric Power Steering for easier drive and it beckons a “big change in electronic platform” according to Konishi. While the EPS will come in handy for easy maneuvering through traffic situations, it could have a big impact on the steering feedback and responsiveness on the beaten path.

It will be interesting to see the kind of setup the Japanese manufacturer will proceed along with. He has also confirmed the presence of electronically controlled Vehicle Stability Control in the third generation Toyota Fortuner. It will be an improved version of what could be seen in the existing model. Furthermore, connectivity features will be introduced “step by step”.

With ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), Toyota will be looking to take the fight to the recently launched and well received MG Gloster. It must be noted that the Fortuner is retailed with active cruise control, pre-collision warning, lane departure warning and other assistive system in the overseas markets but nothing is made available for Indian customers in its current avatar.

We can expect the Toyota Safety Sense suite to be brimmed with active and driver assistive technologies in India as well in the next-gen model. It will continue to be underpinned by a ladder frame chassis and a diesel powertrain paired with a hybrid system (strong or mild hybrid) could be utilised addressing the stringent emission standards prevailing across the globe.