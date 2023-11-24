Next-Gen Tata Sierra To Likely Get EV And ICE Versions: Details

The Tata Sierra EV concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is expected to be available in both EV and ICE versions; Market launch by 2025

Tata Motors unveiled the Sierra EV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. This was the second time the Sierra concept was showcased after its first reveal at the 2020 Auto Expo. The latest EV SUV concept looked near production-ready and as per the company, it will be launched in the Indian market by 2025.

It is no secret that the Indian carmaker is keen to bring the legendary Sierra moniker back to life in a modern avatar and it is expected to get both EV and ICE versions. Let’s have a look at the details. To begin with, the Sierra will be based on Tata’s advanced Gen 2 Sigma architecture which is a heavily modified version of the existing ALFA platform.

This new architecture sports a flexible nature and is compatible with both ICE as well EV powertrain configurations. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Tata SUV will measure around 4.3 meters in length, bringing it into the territory of other mid-size SUVs in the market like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more. For reference, the Tata Harrier measures around 4.6 meters long.

Under the hood, the electric Sierra will get the option of a dual motor AWD setup channelling power to all four wheels. The single motor 2-wheel drive configuration will also be a part of the package. The claimed range will be upwards of 500 kilometres on a single charge and the SUV will support around 100-150 kW fast DC charging speeds.

On the other hand, the ICE version will draw power from Tata’s upcoming 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine mated to a DCT gearbox. A 6-speed manual transmission will also be offered as an option. The power output will be rated at 168 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine could be available at the time of launch.

While we have only seen the near-production concept version of the upcoming Tata Sierra EV in the flesh, more details will likely emerge in the near future as we are inching closer to its launch timeline of the year 2025.