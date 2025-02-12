Next-Gen Tata Nexon Under Development, Launch In 2027

The next-gen Tata Nexon will be underpinned by the heavily modified version of the existing X1 platform

The Tata Nexon is currently the second best-selling car in the brand’s line-up after the Punch. Initially launched in the year 2017, the sub-compact SUV has got 2 major facelifts over the course of time and has been consistently doing good sales numbers. In the latest development, it has come to light that the next-gen model of the Nexon is under development and will likely be launched in the Indian market sometime in 2027.

Internally codenamed ‘Garud’, the second generation Nexon will debut after the first generation model serving for a good 10 years. For reference, the compact SUV got its latest and the second major facelift in 2023 while the first mid-life update was launched in the year 2020. As per the media reports, the upcoming new-gen Nexon will continue to be underpinned by the familiar X1 platform which in itself is an extension of Indica’s platform from the 1990s. The X1 current architecture has got a slew of major updates over the years and it was heavily reworked with the 2023 facelift.

With the next-gen Nexon, this X1 platform is expected to get massive structural changes. In terms of exterior design, the sub-4-meter SUV will likely get a completely new design, in line with the latest crop of Tata cars. Similarly, the interiors will also undergo a major overhaul along with new feature additions.

Talking about the powertrain, the current lot of petrol, CNG and diesel engine options will likely continue to be a part of the package with the next-gen Nexon. However, Tata Motors could pull the plugs on the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine due to the oncoming BS7 emission norms, further fuelled by the low demand for the oil burner motor in the compact SUV segment.

The engine was upgraded to meet the current BS6 Phase 2 norms without the integration of the SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system which in itself is an expensive component. This means that an update to meet the BS7 norms will be a costly affair and it remains to be seen if the Indian carmaker continues the diesel engine option or not.

Along with the next-gen model of the ICE Nexon, the Nexon EV is also expected to get a major update, details of which are scarce at the moment. The second generation of the Nexon will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Syros, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue amongst others.