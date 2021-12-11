Next-Gen Swift To Debut In Mid-2022; New Details On Swift Sport Inside

Suzuki is expected to host the global premiere of the next-gen Swift by the middle of next year while the Swift Sport will be introduced in 2023

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the development of the next generation Swift Sport seems to be on and it will make its global debut sometime in 2023. The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift will likely be unveiled by the middle of next year and the Swift Sport is suspected to only arrive twelve months later.

Media reports from Japan indicate that the next-gen Suzuki Swift will have an evolutionary approach to its design and we can expect similar changes to be applied on to the India-spec model with perhaps minor updates. In addition, it will reportedly boast a new engine combination as the existing 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine will stay put.

However, it will work in tandem with a 48 V mild hybrid system for enhanced fuel efficiency and perhaps it could improve the driveability further as well. In May 2020, the Japanese manufacturer gave a minor update to the Swift Sport in the European market and it uses a mild-hybrid engine. The powertrain has improved compression ratio with a new EGR and intake tech.

The next-generation Swift Sport could adopt an updated version of the same engine or it could be equipped with new technologies altogether. While some reports point the finger at a new platform, we do expect the existing fifth-generation lightweight Heartect platform will be improved on the upcoming hatchback and thus only minor changes to the proportions are expected.

The overall kerb weight could get a little higher due to the implementation of a mild-hybrid powertrain but the same six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic will continue to be utilised. The motor assist enables 13 PS in Europe and we do not know whether there will be changes in performance assist or not but the fuel economy will more likely be improved.

The JDM-spec next-gen Suzuki Swift Sport hatchback may produce a combined power output of around 160 PS including the motor while low-end performance and driveability could also be improved.