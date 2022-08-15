Next-Gen Swift Spotted Testing Again Showing New Details

The next-gen Suzuki Swift could go on sale sometime early next year in the international markets before reaching India

The existing generation Swift compact hatchback has been around in the international markets since 2016 and it was introduced in India in early 2018 with tremendous success. The Swift is one of the top-selling models every month in the country and is expected to get a major makeover sometime later next year following the debut of the global model in early 2023.

A few weeks ago, we showed you the first ever spy images of the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift. Now, more pictures of the test prototype have emerged giving us a detailed look at the upcoming revisions mainly on the outside. Internally codenamed YED, it will likely sit on the updated version of the Heartect platform to comply with more stringent safety standards prevailing abroad.

The exterior appears to be sharper than the outgoing model while the overall proportions could also grow to enable a roomier cabin. At the front, the redesigned bonnet structure comes with a clamshell-shaped mould and the bumper as well as headlamps and air intake look to be brand new. The LED headlights in particular look to be revised big time.

Elsewhere, you could find a swooping roofline and the hidden C-pillar mounted rear door handles are ditched in favour of more conventional units. The test mule may also have prominent rear haunches and the rear windshield could be more trapezoidal in shape. At the back, the LED tail lamps are redesigned along with an updated bumper and new reflectors.

The fog lamps and body panels are brand new as well alongside an integrated spoiler. The interior is expected to get a major revamp too with the presence of a new dashboard and centre console. The features list could gain a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected technology, a 360-degree camera system, a HUD, six airbags, etc.

As for the performance, a 1.4-litre turbo mild-hybrid engine could be utilised while a full hybrid variant is also a possibility. The performance-based Swift Sport may also come with notable updates. In India, the 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT mild-hybrid engine is highly likely.

