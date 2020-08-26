Next-Gen Suzuki Jimny EV Imagined, Looks Progressive

The Jimny is expected to be brought to the Indian market in the next 6-8 months, and will likely be offered with Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm)

Since its launch back in July 2018, the current-gen Suzuki Jimny MK4 has received an overwhelming response all across the globe. This led Suzuki’s Indian arm, Maruti Suzuki to bring the three-door Jimny off-roader to the Auto Expo 2020 in order to gauge public response in the country.

As of now, the foreign-spec Jimny comes equipped with a sole 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that belts out 102 PS of maximum power, along with 130 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 4-speed torque converter AT.

However, the growing trend of electric vehicles has tempted automotive designer Aryan Hosseinalipour to create a rendering of a fully-electric Suzuki Jimny. He envisioned the Jimny elecric since he believes “an electric powertrain for an off-road-oriented SUV would be very interesting because torque is really important for them. Electric powertrains deliver torque in abundance, right from the word go.”

In terms of design, Hosseinalipour has tried to retain the Jimny’s boxy design, as well as the small front and rear overhangs in order to lend it impressive approach and departure angles, just like the regular SUV. Also, the designer has also considered the increasing demand for sunroofs, and given the concept a panoramic unit. However, this would obviously hamper the use of the roof rails.

At the front, the rendered new-gen version features the same grille as the current model, while additionally features lots of LED lighting, including the circular daytime running lamps, C-shaped LED elements on both the edges of the radiator grille, as well as slim LED strips placed on the lower part of the front bumper.

The LED lighting can also be seen on the rear-end of the car, since the tail lamps of the concept car are all-LED and are slimmer than the ones seen on the Jimny. Hosseinalipour says that a setup that consists of dual electric motors – one on each axle makes perfect sense for an electric version of the Jimny, with a power and torque output of about 190 PS and 300 Nm respectively.