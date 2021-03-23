Next-Gen Suzuki Alto In The Works For Debut Later This Year

The next-generation Suzuki Alto will be based on the evolved version of the lightweight Heartect platform and it will launch by the end of this year

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Suzuki is working on the next generation Alto small hatchback for debut towards the end of this year. It is the first time the Alto will reportedly undergo a full model change in seven years in markets like Japan. The more funky Alto Works will appear next year at a timeframe nine months behind the regular Alto.

Another key information revealed by the report is that the next-gen Alto will be underpinned by the evolved version of the lightweight Heartect platform. The architecture has been available across a number of recent models including Baleno, Wagon R, S-Cross, Ertiga, XL6, S-Presso and Ignis in India. In Japan, the upcoming Alto will use the same powertrain currently being employed under the bonnet of the Hustler.

Sticking by the kei car regulations, the Hustler is propelled by a 660 cc petrol engine producing around 49 hp and 59 Nm in its naturally aspirated format and 64 hp/100 Nm in the turbocharged iteration. The latter will be utilised by the Alto Works with improved torque, responsiveness and fuel economy courtesy of the longer engine stroke, and it will rival Honda N-One RS.

The forthcoming Suzuki Alto Works will measure 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and has a height of 1,500 mm along with a 2,465 mm wheelbase reportedly. As for India, the Alto continues to be one of the top-sellers for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer and is in production since 2000. The second generation has been on sale since 2012 and thus it is a decade old needing a substantial upgrade.

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to launch sometime next year and it could offer improved interior space by having bigger proportions and more modern features. The existing 796 cc F8D three-cylinder petrol could be retained producing 47 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3,500 rpm and for higher mileage, a CNG spec version is also on offer.

Maruti Suzuki will more likely launch new S-CNG versions and concentrate on bringing in hybrids before the switch towards electrified models in the near future.