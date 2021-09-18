Next-Gen Skoda Superb In The Works With Electrified Powertrain

The next-gen Skoda Superb will be produced at the brand’s Bratislava plant and it will likely go on sale in the second quarter of 2023

Skoda Auto has been selling the Superb executive sedan since 2001 in the international markets and it has been through three generations. The latest version is the most successful accounting for more than seven lakh unit sales and the brand is already gearing up to introduce an all-new generation within the next two years’ time.

It will have an evolutionary approach to design while the interior will gain new features and technologies. It will have a recognisable yet more aggressive design reportedly meeting the new ‘Skoda Design Criteria’ with elements such as a newly designed octagonal front grille, sleeker LED headlamps, a power dome, all-new LED tail lamps with C-shaped graphics and so on.

Speculations suggest that the prototypes of the fourth generation Superb are already running and it would exceed what the top-spec Octavia has on offer currently. The Czech automaker seems to be unfazed by the cannibalisation possibilities between the Octavia and Superb. The next-gen Skoda Superb will sit on the same MQB architecture and thus multiple powertrains will be on offer.

In the developed markets, the brand is expected to sell electric powertrains and plug-in hybrid variants. It will more likely be offered in Combi and liftback versions depending on the markets while a performance-spec RS variant will also arrive. Some of the key features expected are an advanced heads-up display, multi-zone climate control, shift-by-wire DSG and smartphone storage docks.

The equipment list may also comprise a layered dashboard, more advanced digital instrumentation, new drive assistive, connectivity, convenience and safety based features such as Collision Avoidance Assist, Exit Warning, Turn Assist, Ergo rea seat as in the new-gen Octavia and so on. The production of the fourth generation Superb will be moved to Bratislava by 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, the next-gen Skoda Superb will likely launch and it will be manufactured alongside the next-gen Passat to achieve economies of scale. We can expect the forthcoming model to be introduced in India within a year after making its global debut.