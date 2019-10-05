Next-Gen Skoda Octavia Spied Again, Set To Be Unveiled Next Month

The next generation of the Skoda Octavia has been spied yet again, except this time with minimal camouflage

It’s a fact that 40% of all newly manufactured Skoda cars are Octavias. Currently, in its third-generation avatar, Octavia is popular not just in India, but around the globe. It should be noted that the Octavia is sold in an estate guise and a liftback sedan form in the international markets.

With the current third-gen set to enter its eighth year of production next year (facelifted in 2016), a new model has become necessary, considering the rising competition. Hence, Skoda will be unveiling the next-gen Skoda Octavia very soon.

The Octavia will retain its overall size and dimensions and will continue to have a rear like a sedan rather than a hatchback like some of its competitors. However, going by the test mule, the bumpers and both set of lamps will be redesigned. Upfront, the split-headlamp design from the current model will be replaced by a single headlamp unit.

Inside the cabin, expect the next-gen Skoda Octavia to feature a simpler and sleeker layout, paired with higher quality finishes. A touchscreen infotainment system of up to 9.2-inches might be on offer with the car, featuring Skoda’s Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3) system.

It is yet to be seen what engines Skoda would offer with the Octavia. We expect it to come with 1.0-litre TSI petrol, 1.5-litre TSI petrol, 1.6-litre TDI diesel and 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine options, paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed DSG gearbox.

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine might also get a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. The Czech carmaker has confirmed the launch of a plug-in hybrid variant, set to go on sale in June next year. According to reports, the performance-oriented RS variant will go hybrid with some electrification as well.

In India, the Octavia five-door liftback sedan is sold as a D-segment sedan. It takes on the likes of other D-segment cars like the Honda Civic, the newly launched Hyundai Elantra and the Toyota Corolla Altis. However, in the international markets, the Octavia rivals the Ford Mondeo, Seat Leon, Audi A3, Ford Focus and its cousin, the Volkswagen Jetta.