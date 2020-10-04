Next-Gen Skoda Fabia Could Be Considered For India

The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia will make its world debut sometime in early 2021 before reaching global markets like Europe

The next generation Skoda Fabia will be making its global premiere sometime early next year before going on sale in markets like Europe. The strict emission standards prevailing across the globe and mainly in the Old Continent meant that the city runaround could adopt some form of electrification and it will sit on the same platform as the latest Polo sold internationally.

The Fabia could gain a 48V mild-hybrid system and it is expected to have similarities with the mild-hybrid tech found in the Octavia. The Czech Republican auto major has the Octavia as one of its top-selling models across the globe and in recent years, the Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq have also been well received and eventually they will all be electrified.

The mild-hybrid spec Skoda Octavia comes with either a 1.0-litre TDI EVO e-TEC engine developing 110 PS and 200 Nm while the 1.5-litre TSI EVO e-TEC motor kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia could receive the 1.0-litre mild-hybrid unit in a different tune, as it will more likely utilise the 48V Li-ion battery pack.

The 1.0-litre MPI petrol, 1.0-litre TSI EVO petrol, a bigger 1.5-litre EVO petrol and a solo 1.6-litre TDI diesel will likely be available along with a natural gas variant. Underpinned by the MQB A0 platform, it will reportedly have a radically different exterior compared to the outgoing model with a sportier and aggressive appeal consuming the evolutionary styling the brand follows in recent times with other models.

Skoda has taken charge for the India 2.0 project as the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform will give rise to a number of products. First off, the mid-size SUV based on the Vision IN concept and Volkswagen Taigun concept based five-seater are arriving next year. Additionally, the replacements for the Rapid and Vento are also in the pipeline likely in 2022.

Skoda could also bring in a sub-four-metre SUV in the near future and whether the upcoming Fabia will be introduced or not is yet unknown. The brand may fancy the highly popular premium hatchback space with the possible localised Fabia rivalling Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai Elite i20.