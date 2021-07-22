Next Gen S-Cross To Likely Debut In 2022 With A Hybrid Engine

The third-generation Suzuki S-Cross is expected to make its global debut sometime next year and it could get a thoroughly revamped design

Suzuki is widely reported to be working on the next generation S-Cross and it will make its global debut sometime next year in Europe before going on sale in other markets possibly including India. It is said to get a thorough revamp in design and some form of electrification will be made available, which could help in reducing the brand’s overall carbon footprint.

Besides the third generation S-Cross, the Japanese manufacturer is also suspected to be developing the next generation Vitara. While the details regarding the next-gen S-Cross are scarce at the moment, we hope to know more about it in the coming months leading up to its world premiere. It is one of the key models for Suzuki in Europe alongside the Vitara.

Currently, the S-Cross is retailed with a 1.4-litre Boosterjet four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 129 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is offered as an option in Europe.

The MT transfers power to a two-wheel-drive system or an ALLGRIP 4WD configuration and the AT comes with a 4WD system only. The forthcoming Suzuki S-Cross could use a 1.5-litre petrol engine working in tandem with a 48 volt hybrid system paired with manual and automatic transmissions while the existing 1.4-litre Boosterjet mill may as well be retained.

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki S-Cross could make its way to India in 2023 and currently, it derives power a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine. It kicks out 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It is priced at Rs. 8.39 lakh for the entry-level Sigma variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 12.39 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT trim (ex-showroom). The largest carmaker in the country will introduce the second generation Celerio likely based on the Heartect platform in the later stages of this year in India.