Next-Gen Royal Enfield Thunderbird Could Be Named ‘Meteor’

Royal Enfield Meteor could be launched in India in the second half of this year and it will have an evolutionary design approach compared to the Thunderbird

Royal Enfield has already begun launching its BSVI lineup in the domestic market but the new generation versions of its Bullet, Thunderbird and Classic range will only arrive in the later stages of this year. They will boast a range of cosmetic updates, mechanical changes and improvements in other key areas.

The retro motorcycle manufacturer endured a tumultuous calendar year in 2019 as the sales of its highly popular Classic 350 were on the downward curve for majority of the twelve-month period. Despite the good reception for the consistently selling Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, other models had faced tough times.

To get back in the hunt, Royal Enfield could embark on new strategies to expand its domestic range and it could include the introduction of a motorcycle specifically targetting women riders. Internally codenamed J1C0, it could have comfortable riding characteristics to appeal for those specific sets of buyers.

It could form the lower end of the price spectrum in an accessible price bracket and reports suggest that it could come under the new Explorer brand. Another thing to note is that the next generation Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird series will have ergonomic improvements and all the learning could be transferred into the women-centric model.

Expect the launch to happen in the opening half of this year. The new-gen Thunderbird could carry a brand new badge, as the Meteor name will reportedly be used to give a unique identity. It will sit on the flexible J architecture and be powered by BSVI compliant engine whose cc is yet unknown as the 499 cc powerplant won’t see the light beyond March 31, 2020.

The new engine could be derived from the 650 Twins as well. As for the features, redesigned headlamp, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED tail lamp and blinkers, dual-channel ABS system, single-pod analogue/digital instrument cluster, new seat, retro-inspired high beam and toggle switches, etc could be part of the package.