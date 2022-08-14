Next-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Likely Launch Later This Year In India

The new Bullet 350 will feature a long list of changes including a new platform and a new J–Series engine

Royal Enfield is actively expanding and updating its line-up in the country and is soon expected to launch the next-gen Bullet 350 in the market. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is currently the most affordable bike in the brand’s line-up. The Bullet 350 is also the only bike to be powered by the old 346cc UCE engine.

While the bike is expected to soon make its Indian debut this year, here is everything that we know so far. The next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will now feature the new 349cc J-Platform engine that is utilised in other Royal Enfield bikes like the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

This engine, in its current avatar, churns out 20.2hp and 27 Nm of maximum torque while it comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine’s specifications are expected to remain exactly similar in the upcoming Bullet 350.

Another major change is expected to be in the form of the introduction of the new J-Platform. This new double downtube frame will feature conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties on the other hand will be handled by disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. A single-channel ABS setup will be offered as a standard part of the package.

We do not expect Royal Enfield to offer an extensive features list with the new Bullet 350 but we might see features like the Tipper Navigation System being offered as an optional extra. The next-gen Bullet 350 is also expected to be offered with a new analogue speedometer.

While the present iteration of the bike is priced from Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), we expect the next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price to start from Rs 1.6-1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the current iteration, the next-gen Bullet 250 is expected to be offered with an electric start as a standard feature while we might only see a single variant option for the buyers.