Next-Gen Renault Duster Rendered; India Launch Likely?

Next-gen Renault Duster will have its design strongly influenced by the Bigster concept; will be underpinned by the CMF-B platform

The Duster has been a household name for Renault’s sub-brand Dacia across Europe and the automaker built its reputation with the rugged yet affordable SUV as more than twenty lakh units were sold for more than a decade. The second-generation Duster was introduced in 2017 and the SUV is due its next iteration by 2024 with big changes inside and out.

In a similar fashion to Dacia, Renault did make a mark with the Duster in India but it could not capitalise on it. The five-seater midsize SUV is no more in production as the lack of significant updates and the arrival of more advanced new rivals did take a toll on its sales numbers. Recently, a media report indicated that an all-new Duster is under development for India.

With the global Duster and the domestic model looked more or less similar over the years, the rendering based on the Bigster concept posted here should give an early preview of what is in store. The third generation Dacia/Renault Duster could become a toned-down version of the Bigster with muscular body panels and tall pillars.

The 2024 Duster could be equipped with an all-new and more prominent LED headlamp cluster, Y-shaped wraparound LED taillamps, double-bubble roof design, upright tailgate, integrated front and rear skid plates, bold-looking fenders with black wheel arch cladding, edgy character lines, an aggressive bonnet structure, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels, a snorkel-inspired design element and so on.

The interior will likely feature a high-set large touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrumentation, improved surface trims and materials, etc. It could grow in overall size as well allowing for a roomier cabin and bigger bootspace as it will be underpinned by the stretched version of the CMF-B architecture.

With the platform capable of adapting different powertrains, the next-gen Duster could use a plug-in hybrid powertrain from the Renault Captur E-Tech or a self-charging hybrid as in the Nissan Juke Hybrid to stick by the stringent future emission standards assigned for Europe. In line with its off-roading nature, a 4×4 system will also be on offer. India could get a hybrid powertrain but a 4×4 configuration is highly unlikely.