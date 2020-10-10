Next-Gen RE Classic 350 To Have Plenty In Common With Meteor 350

As of now, the Classic 350 rivals the likes of the Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa, while it also recently received a new rival in the form of the Honda H’ness CB 350

Royal Enfield is working on launching a new motorcycle in the Indian market called ‘Meteor 350’, which was expected to be introduced this month itself. But the Chennai-based manufacturer has now delayed the launch of the said bike due to supply chain issues.

However, Royal Enfield is working on a host of other new models for the country. One of the upcoming RE bikes is the new-gen version of the Classic 350, which has been spotted being tested on Indian roads quite a few times now.

The Classic 350 is one of the best-selling Royal Enfield models in India, however, is due for an update since the competition has now risen with the introduction of a few new bikes in the segment. Visual upgrades are expected to be kept low since the retro charm continues to attract buyers, however, mechanical bits of the bike is expected to go through a major revamp.

The next-gen Classic 350 will likely make use of Royal Enfield’s new J platform, which will also make its debut with the Meteor 350. The mechanical components that will be new on the new-gen Classic 350 include a new 350 cc engine, gearbox, new body frame and double-cradle chassis. However, the suspension and braking setup on the motorcycle are expected to be retained.

The current-gen Classic 350 draws power from a 346 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that puts out 19.36 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Apart from the Classic 350, this engine also performs duties on the Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield currently retails the Classic 350 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1,59,852, going all the way up to Rs 1,84,482 for the top-end dual-channel ABS variant (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). However, it is yet to be seen if the new-gen model will entail a premium over the current price. Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the new-gen Classic 350 by the end of this year.