Next-Gen Maruti Vitara Brezza To Get Six Airbags & Sunroof – Report

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to get a new generation in the near future and it will likely have a more advanced features list

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been selling the Vitara breeze since early 2016 and it really set a benchmark in the compact SUV segment, which sees plethora of activity in recent years as more customers are preferring to own SUVs and crossovers over the traditional sedans and hatchbacks.

The Vitara Brezza has been available for just over half a decade and it received a mid-life makeover at the 2020 Auto Expo with design updates and inclusion of new features. The arrival of BSVI emission standards in April 2020 meant that the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel was discontinued.

In its place, the largest carmaker in the country retails the 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine that is used extensively across the lineup. With extensive updates, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the second generation Vitara Brezza in the coming years in response to the growing competition.

Some details of the upcoming five-seater have allegedly come out courtesy of a report emerged on the internet. The next generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is said to feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with in-car connected car technologies.

For improved safety, it will feature six airbags in the top-end variants. The features list will reportedly comprise a sunroof as well as wireless charging facility and it will be interesting to see whether it will get an all-digital instrument cluster or not. Moreover, the ageing dashboard and centre console layout definitely needs revamping.

However, it will continued to be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol unit but with a host of updates. For instance, the four-speed torque converter automatic transmission will reportedly be replaced by a six-speed automatic gearbox. As standard, a six-speed manual transmission could be made available.

With Maruti Suzuki expanding its S-CNG lineup and sees it as an immediate alternative in offering cleaner vehicles, the next generation Vitara Brezza may also get a CNG variant according to the report. Just as the interior, the exterior will get a thoroughly upgrade as well.