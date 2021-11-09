Next-Gen Maruti Vitara Brezza Spotted, Launch Expected In 2022

Maruti Suzuki has begun road testing the next-generation Vitara Brezza in India, and it was spied for the first time on our streets recently

Maruti Vitara Brezza was first launched in India back in 2016. Last year, the SUV was updated with minor aesthetic changes, and the 1.3L diesel engine was replaced by a 1.5L petrol engine (due to the BS6 emission norms). However, the car is showing its age now, despite the update, and is in dire need of a major overhaul.

Thankfully, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is already working on the next-generation Vitara Brezza. The updated SUV was recently spotted for the first time on the streets of India, in a video shared by Puneet Bhatia. The test model was heavily camouflaged, so not a lot of design details can be seen here.

This is likely an early prototype, which is why the taillights and headlights are make-shift units. The front grille seems to be sectioned vertically, and the tailgate looks rather wide. The rear numberplate is mounted at the bottom of the tailgate, just above the rear bumper. Other than that, the vehicle also seems to get a pair of roof rails and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The overall silhouette of the car continues to be as boxy as the current one, and we don’t expect the vehicle to undergo any drastic changes in design. As for the underpinnings, the vehicle is expected to be based on an updated version of the manufacturer’s HEARTECT platform, with better strength and structural integrity than the current one.

As per previous reports, the next-gen Vitara Brezza will offer a lot more features compared to the current version. It is expected to offer a larger touchscreen infotainment system, multiple airbags, and even an electric sunroof. The cabin design will likely feature major changes, and the upholstery options could also be different.

The powertrain will likely remain unchanged. The 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine that powers the current-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza is capable of generating a peak power of 105 PS and 138 Nm, and features mild-hybrid tech. The transmission options – 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT – could be carried over as well. We expect more details to surface as more spy pictures and videos emerge online.