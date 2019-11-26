Next-Gen Maruti Vitara Brezza Likely To Get 3 Versions – Arena, Nexa, Toyota

Maruti Suzuki will reportedly embark on a new strategy by selling the forthcoming new products in both the regular Arena and premium Nexa dealerships

Maruti Suzuki is working on a revised product strategy meaning that the new vehicles could be retailed across Arena as well as Nexa dealerships reportedly. With automobile manufacturers looking at ways to cut down the production and development costs and decrease the lead-time, we have seen several new partnerships emerge in recent times.

One such relationship is what Suzuki and Toyota have embarked on. The new strategic moves are said to be focussed on developing new cars at lower cost bracket with quicker turnaround time. This would ultimately result in introducing new vehicles at regular intervals and to be on top of the proceedings in response to the ever-changing customer requirements.

The relevancy of a product changes seemingly in no time in the last few years and considering that each new product takes years of R&D and brainstorming, it is easy for them to get lost in the shuffle. It is one of the massive challenges the auto sector across the board is facing and Maruti Suzuki will reportedly launch “one such product with two versions every year”.

This could also aid in addressing the newer technologies brought up by the rivals in quick succession. The largest carmaker in the country has shown glimpses of such strategy as the XL6 based on the Ertiga entered the fray less than a year after the second generation MPV debuted in late 2018 and the first rebadged model under Suzuki-Toyota partnership is up on sale since mid-2019.

The report further stated that the new strategy would be implemented on the Vitara Brezza. The next-generation of the compact SUV will arrive around 2021 and it will be sold through Nexa and Arena showrooms. Presumably, the Nexa-bound model could have upmarket amenities.

A new model would incur a cost of Rs. 900-1,100 crore while, on the contrary, a new variant is just around Rs. 200-250 crore even with drastic changes.

The vehicles smaller than Ignis hatchback won’t be part of the revamped strategy but in contrary we have shown you pictures of the slightly upscale variant of the Wagon R recently. As for Vitara Brezza, it will be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka in its next iteration while the Toyota badged Vitara Brezza will be introduced in the near future.

At a point in time, if the report stays true, the compact SUV will be sold through Nexa, Arena and Toyota outlets.